Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (31:31 vs 23:37 hours)
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (1060 against 748 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4860 vs 4360 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1084K versus 807K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (521 vs 450 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 850 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 100%
PWM 186 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra +42%
1060 nits
P50 Pro
748 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Ultra
89.3%
P50 Pro +2%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra +19%
1315
P50 Pro
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +39%
4355
P50 Pro
3125
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +34%
1084291
P50 Pro
807831
CPU 252060 210563
GPU 482481 313010
Memory 182844 134659
UX 173557 155752
Total score 1084291 807831
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12S Ultra
9643
P50 Pro
n/a
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9643 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13467 -
AnTuTu Phone Scores (13th and 73rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 32 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 07:37 hr
Watching video 13:51 hr 09:04 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 94 hr 89 hr
General battery life
12S Ultra +33%
31:31 hr
P50 Pro
23:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 128° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12S Ultra +1%
150
P50 Pro
149
Video quality
12S Ultra +26%
146
P50 Pro
116
Generic camera score
12S Ultra
136
P50 Pro +6%
144

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12S Ultra
83.2 dB
P50 Pro +4%
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 July 2021
Release date July 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50 Pro.

User opinions

