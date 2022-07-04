Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.