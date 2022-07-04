Home > Smartphone comparison > 12S Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1084K versus 759K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1315 and 1097 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 1500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 186 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12S Ultra +4%
1060 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1019 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Ultra
89.3%
Galaxy S21 Ultra +1%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 900 MHz 760 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra +20%
1315
Galaxy S21 Ultra
1097
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +24%
4355
Galaxy S21 Ultra
3514
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +43%
1084291
Galaxy S21 Ultra
759813
CPU 252060 198194
GPU 482481 290543
Memory 182844 132758
UX 173557 138398
Total score 1084291 759813
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12S Ultra +85%
9643
Galaxy S21 Ultra
5221
Stability 69% 69%
Graphics test 57 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 9643 5221
PCMark 3.0 score 13467 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (13th and 101st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size 32 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (73% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 13:51 hr 15:32 hr
Gaming 05:38 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 94 hr 98 hr
General battery life
12S Ultra +1%
31:31 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra
31:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 128° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12S Ultra
83.2 dB
Galaxy S21 Ultra +6%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 January 2021
Release date July 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

