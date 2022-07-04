Home > Smartphone comparison > 12S Ultra vs 12S Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Xiaomi 12S Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12S Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Pro
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12S Ultra
vs
12S Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
12S Ultra
1514 nits
12S Pro
1514 nits

Design and build

Height 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12S Ultra
89.3%
12S Pro
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra
1341
12S Pro
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +3%
4284
12S Pro
4176
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12S Ultra +1%
1115691
12S Pro
1099973
CPU - 243697
GPU - 478120
Memory - 191931
UX - 184166
Total score 1115691 1099973
AnTuTu Android Rating (1st and 3rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4860 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50.3 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 4 (50.3 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 July 2022
Release date July 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
26 (81.3%)
6 (18.8%)
Total votes: 32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
