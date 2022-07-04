Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12S vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S vs Apple iPhone 14

Xiaomi 12S
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1070K versus 787K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 10% higher pixel density (460 vs 419 PPI)
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1722 and 1323 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12S
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xiaomi 12S
n/a
iPhone 14
800 nits

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12S +4%
89.2%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12S
1323
iPhone 14 +30%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12S
4160
iPhone 14 +14%
4753
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12S +36%
1070496
iPhone 14
787705
CPU 233457 -
GPU 471686 -
Memory 191611 -
UX 174562 -
Total score 1070496 787705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12S +8%
10298
iPhone 14
9519
Stability 55% 82%
Graphics test 61 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 10298 9519
PCMark 3.0 score 14496 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:21 hr
Watching video - 14:57 hr
Gaming - 06:04 hr
Standby - 103 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12S
n/a
iPhone 14
35:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2022
Release date July 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

