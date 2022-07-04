Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12S vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S vs Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1075K versus 731K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (1106 against 854 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1343 and 1039 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Xiaomi 12S
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xiaomi 12S +30%
1106 nits
Pixel 6
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12S +7%
89.2%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12S +29%
1343
Pixel 6
1039
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12S +44%
4205
Pixel 6
2913
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12S +47%
1075683
Pixel 6
731063
CPU 233457 187698
GPU 471686 298218
Memory 191611 100887
UX 174562 137683
Total score 1075683 731063
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12S
n/a
Pixel 6
6440
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6440
PCMark 3.0 score - 10532
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:58 hr
Watching video - 16:38 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Xiaomi 12S
n/a
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xiaomi 12S
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2021
Release date July 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12S. It has a better display, performance, software, and battery life.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

