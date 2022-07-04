Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.