Xiaomi 12S vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G VS Xiaomi 12S Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1022K versus 509K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1022K versus 509K) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12S Price Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Green, Purple White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12S +3% 89.2% Galaxy A73 5G 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size - 36.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (33% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced July 2022 March 2022 Release date July 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12S is definitely a better buy.