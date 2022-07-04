Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12S vs Galaxy S22 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Ксиаоми 12S
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Exynos)
Xiaomi 12S
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1077K versus 949K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1342 and 1186 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 19% higher pixel density (500 vs 419 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12S
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12S
89.2%
Galaxy S22 Ultra +1%
90.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 900 MHz 1300 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12S +13%
1342
Galaxy S22 Ultra
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12S +14%
4182
Galaxy S22 Ultra
3663
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12S +14%
1077546
Galaxy S22 Ultra
949210
CPU 233457 223163
GPU 471686 391575
Memory 191611 175188
UX 174562 154579
Total score 1077546 949210
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12S +49%
10246
Galaxy S22 Ultra
6873
Stability 55% 64%
Graphics test 61 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 10246 6873
PCMark 3.0 score 14437 12633
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (18th and 44th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0
OS size - 26.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (33% in 10 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:20 hr
Watching video - 14:43 hr
Gaming - 05:53 hr
Standby - 109 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 February 2022
Release date July 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12S
2. Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12S
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs S22 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs S22 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs S22 Ultra
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish