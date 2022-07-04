Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12S vs Vivo X90 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S vs Vivo X90

Xiaomi 12S
Vivo X90

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Vivo X90, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90
  • Water-resistant body (IP64 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4810 vs 4500 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1278K versus 1077K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12S
vs
Vivo X90

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 453 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 164.1 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No IP64
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12S
89.2%
Vivo X90 +2%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S and Vivo X90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12S
1342
Vivo X90 +11%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12S
4182
Vivo X90 +23%
5127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12S
1077546
Vivo X90 +19%
1278007
CPU 233457 -
GPU 471686 -
Memory 191611 -
UX 174562 -
Total score 1077546 1278007
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12S
10246
Vivo X90
n/a
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 61 FPS -
Graphics score 10246 -
PCMark 3.0 score 14437 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (18th and 2nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 OriginOS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4810 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 108°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 November 2022
Release date July 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12S.

