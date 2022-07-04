Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 12S vs X90 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12S vs Vivo X90 Pro

Ксиаоми 12S
VS
Виво X90 Про
Xiaomi 12S
Vivo X90 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.28-inch Xiaomi 12S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 4, 2022, against the Vivo X90 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Weighs 32.9 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo X90 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 4870 vs 4500 mAh
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1275K versus 1077K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 12S
vs
X90 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 419 ppi 453 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 152.7 mm (6.01 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.16 mm (0.32 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 214.9 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Green, Purple Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 12S
89.2%
X90 Pro +2%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12S and Vivo X90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9200
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 12S
1342
X90 Pro +11%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 12S
4182
X90 Pro +23%
5138
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xiaomi 12S
1077546
X90 Pro +18%
1275437
CPU 233457 -
GPU 471686 -
Memory 191611 -
UX 174562 -
Total score 1077546 1275437
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xiaomi 12S
10246
X90 Pro
n/a
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 61 FPS -
Graphics score 10246 -
PCMark 3.0 score 14437 -
AnTuTu Android Ranking (18th and 3rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 OriginOS

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4870 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (33% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50.3 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 108°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 November 2022
Release date July 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X90 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 11 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12S
2. Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12S
3. Galaxy S22 Ultra vs X90 Pro
4. Pixel 7 Pro vs X90 Pro
5. X80 Pro vs X90 Pro
6. Vivo X90 vs X90 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish