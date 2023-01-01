Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh
- Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 627K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 7% longer battery life (32:24 vs 30:23 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (905 against 789 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Weighs 17 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99.4%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|290 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1240
iPhone 11 Pro +6%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +28%
4044
3155
|CPU
|250193
|168355
|GPU
|462333
|258575
|Memory
|185217
|84144
|UX
|181122
|120243
|Total score
|1076078
|627120
|Max surface temperature
|35.5 °C
|44.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|74%
|Graphics test
|-
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7459
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|-
|OS size
|33 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:42 hr
|Web browsing
|12:04 hr
|10:19 hr
|Watching video
|15:07 hr
|12:57 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|05:57 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
134
Generic camera score
129
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|1 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.
