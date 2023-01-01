Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 627K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (32:24 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (905 against 789 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.4%
PWM 120 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 1 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +15%
905 nits
iPhone 11 Pro
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +6%
86.7%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 3190 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1240
iPhone 11 Pro +6%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +28%
4044
iPhone 11 Pro
3155
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +72%
1076078
iPhone 11 Pro
627120
CPU 250193 168355
GPU 462333 258575
Memory 185217 84144
UX 181122 120243
Total score 1076078 627120
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 44.2 °C
Stability - 74%
Graphics test - 44 FPS
Graphics score - 7459
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 120 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 10:19 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 12:57 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 93 hr 102 hr
General battery life
12T Pro +7%
32:24 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro +6%
90.1 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2019
Release date October 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

