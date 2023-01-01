Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 633K)

70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 633K) Comes with 1031 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3969 mAh

Comes with 1031 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3969 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (905 against 790 nits)

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (905 against 790 nits) Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Shows 14% longer battery life (36:48 vs 32:24 hours)

Shows 14% longer battery life (36:48 vs 32:24 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 446 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.6% PWM 120 Hz 245 Hz Response time 1 ms 4.9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro +15% 905 nits iPhone 11 Pro Max 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro +4% 86.7% iPhone 11 Pro Max 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3969 mAh Charge power 120 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 16:42 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 07:08 hr Standby 93 hr 124 hr General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr iPhone 11 Pro Max +14% 36:48 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro +5% 130 iPhone 11 Pro Max 124 Video quality 12T Pro +31% 134 iPhone 11 Pro Max 102 Generic camera score 12T Pro +10% 129 iPhone 11 Pro Max 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro +5% 90.1 dB iPhone 11 Pro Max 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 September 2019 Release date October 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.