Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh

Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 723K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 723K) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Shows 9% longer battery life (35:25 vs 32:24 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (35:25 vs 32:24 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1597 and 1240 points

29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1597 and 1240 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Pro Price Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 446 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.4% PWM 120 Hz 238 Hz Response time 1 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro +5% 905 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% iPhone 12 Pro Max +1% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 33 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 120 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 14:25 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 07:11 hr Standby 93 hr 122 hr General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr iPhone 12 Pro Max +9% 35:25 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 iPhone 12 Pro Max +6% 138 Video quality 12T Pro +19% 134 iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score 12T Pro 129 iPhone 12 Pro Max +1% 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro +11% 90.1 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 October 2020 Release date October 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.