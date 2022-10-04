Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 797K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 56% longer battery life (43:44 vs 28:05 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (1056 against 919 nits)
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1742 and 1252 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
919 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +15%
1056 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
iPhone 13 Pro Max +1%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1252
iPhone 13 Pro Max +39%
1742
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4101
iPhone 13 Pro Max +16%
4737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +30%
1040090
iPhone 13 Pro Max
797997
CPU - 213823
GPU - 317561
Memory - 126792
UX - 136444
Total score 1040090 797997
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9490
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 120 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 93 hr 140 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +56%
43:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro
130
iPhone 13 Pro Max +11%
144
Video quality
12T Pro +13%
134
iPhone 13 Pro Max
119
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (60.9%)
9 (39.1%)
Total votes: 23

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Xiaomi 12T Pro
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Xiaomi 12T Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Xiaomi 12T Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) vs Xiaomi 12T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12S Pro vs Xiaomi 12T Pro
6. Apple iPhone XR vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish