Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Эпл Айофн 4 Плюс
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 675 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4325 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 794K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (905 against 799 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (41:09 vs 32:24 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1240 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.7%
PWM 120 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +13%
905 nits
iPhone 14 Plus
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
iPhone 14 Plus +1%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3190 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1240
iPhone 14 Plus +38%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4044
iPhone 14 Plus +12%
4537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +35%
1076078
iPhone 14 Plus
794381
CPU 250193 197630
GPU 462333 331488
Memory 185217 134708
UX 181122 134652
Total score 1076078 794381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 44 °C
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9492
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM MIUI 14 -
OS size 33 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 120 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 93 hr 146 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
32:24 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +27%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro
130
iPhone 14 Plus +4%
135
Video quality
12T Pro
134
iPhone 14 Plus +9%
146
Generic camera score
12T Pro
129
iPhone 14 Plus +3%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro +13%
90.1 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
SAR (head) 1 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (52.4%)
10 (47.6%)
Total votes: 21

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus
2. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus
3. iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Plus
4. iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus
5. iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 Plus
6. Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro
7. 12 Pro and 12T Pro
8. Pixel 7 Pro and 12T Pro
9. 11T Pro and 12T Pro
10. iPhone 14 Pro Max and 12T Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish