Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 675 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4325 mAh

Comes with 675 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4325 mAh 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 794K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 794K) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (905 against 799 nits)

Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (905 against 799 nits) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 27% longer battery life (41:09 vs 32:24 hours)

Shows 27% longer battery life (41:09 vs 32:24 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1240 points

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1708 and 1240 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 446 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.7% PWM 120 Hz 59 Hz Response time 1 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro +13% 905 nits iPhone 14 Plus 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% iPhone 14 Plus +1% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 33 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 120 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 06:12 hr Standby 93 hr 146 hr General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr iPhone 14 Plus +27% 41:09 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 iPhone 14 Plus +4% 135 Video quality 12T Pro 134 iPhone 14 Plus +9% 146 Generic camera score 12T Pro 129 iPhone 14 Plus +3% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro +13% 90.1 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 September 2022 Release date October 2022 October 2022 SAR (head) 1 W/kg - SAR (body) 1 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus.