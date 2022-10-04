Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs ROG Phone 6D – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6D

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 6D
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Asus ROG Phone 6D

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1142K versus 1032K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1360 and 1246 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
ROG Phone 6D

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 446 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
909 nits
ROG Phone 6D
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +5%
86.7%
ROG Phone 6D
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Asus ROG Phone 6D in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MC10
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1246
ROG Phone 6D +9%
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4047
ROG Phone 6D +12%
4516
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro
1032187
ROG Phone 6D +11%
1142276
CPU - 291317
GPU - 430867
Memory - 218270
UX - 206140
Total score 1032187 1142276
AnTuTu Ranking (19th and 2nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr -
Watching video 13:52 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
ROG Phone 6D
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6D.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

