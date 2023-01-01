Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Google Pixel 6 VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 721K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.8% PWM 120 Hz 397 Hz Response time 1 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro +7% 905 nits Pixel 6 843 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro +4% 86.7% Pixel 6 83.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android OS size 33 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 120 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 08:58 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 16:38 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 05:24 hr Standby 93 hr 92 hr General battery life 12T Pro +8% 32:24 hr Pixel 6 30:01 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 Pixel 6 +5% 136 Video quality 12T Pro +1% 134 Pixel 6 133 Generic camera score 12T Pro +2% 129 Pixel 6 126

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro +4% 90.1 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 October 2021 Release date October 2022 October 2021 SAR (head) 1 W/kg - SAR (body) 1 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.