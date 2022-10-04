Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 771K)
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1246 and 1032 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 15% higher pixel density (512 vs 446 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.5%
|PWM
|-
|360 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +21%
1246
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +43%
4047
2830
|CPU
|-
|199110
|GPU
|-
|299002
|Memory
|-
|119211
|UX
|-
|161867
|Total score
|1032187
|771293
|Stability
|-
|54%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6190
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11385
AnTuTu Android Ranking (19th and 96th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:59 hr
|Web browsing
|08:34 hr
|08:47 hr
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|12:29 hr
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
134
Generic camera score
129
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.
