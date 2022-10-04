Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 771K)
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1246 and 1032 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 15% higher pixel density (512 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +7%
909 nits
Pixel 6 Pro
853 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Pixel 6 Pro +2%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 900 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +21%
1246
Pixel 6 Pro
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +43%
4047
Pixel 6 Pro
2830
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +34%
1032187
Pixel 6 Pro
771293
CPU - 199110
GPU - 299002
Memory - 119211
UX - 161867
Total score 1032187 771293
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
6190
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6190
PCMark 3.0 score - 11385
AnTuTu Android Ranking (19th and 96th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 08:47 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 04:43 hr
Standby 93 hr 93 hr
General battery life
12T Pro +3%
28:05 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

