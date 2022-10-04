Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1082K versus 750K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 11% longer battery life (32:24 vs 29:08 hours)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1260 and 1053 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|98.5%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|247790
|203616
|GPU
|465095
|295372
|Memory
|186203
|108654
|UX
|182169
|142235
|Total score
|1082124
|750175
|Stability
|-
|61%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6508
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (20th and 117th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Stock Android
|OS size
|33 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|12:04 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|15:07 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:32 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.
