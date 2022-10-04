Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 797K)
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1246 and 1048 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (1084 against 909 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 15% higher pixel density (512 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
909 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +19%
1084 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Pixel 7 Pro +2%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +19%
1246
Pixel 7 Pro
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +28%
4047
Pixel 7 Pro
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +29%
1032187
Pixel 7 Pro
797870
CPU - 216931
GPU - 296692
Memory - 134893
UX - 152600
Total score 1032187 797870
AnTuTu Android Rating (19th and 80th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 93 hr 87 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +2%
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 126°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro
130
Pixel 7 Pro +14%
148
Video quality
12T Pro
134
Pixel 7 Pro +7%
143
Generic camera score
12T Pro
129
Pixel 7 Pro +14%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

