Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Huawei Honor 80 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ready for eSIM technology

Ready for eSIM technology Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 17 grams less

Weighs 17 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 446 ppi 437 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro 919 nits Honor 80 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% Honor 80 Pro +5% 91.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MagicOS 7.0 OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 120 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr - Watching video 15:07 hr - Gaming 05:33 hr - Standby 93 hr - General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr Honor 80 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 160 megapixels Image resolution - 10944 x 14592 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 160 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8160 x 6112 Aperture f/2.2 - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 Honor 80 Pro n/a Video quality 12T Pro 134 Honor 80 Pro n/a Generic camera score 12T Pro 129 Honor 80 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 12T Pro 90.1 dB Honor 80 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 November 2022 Release date October 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the camera and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 80 Pro.