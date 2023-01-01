Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Magic 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Pro

81 out of 100
Xiaomi 12T Pro
89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Honor Magic 5 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Honor Magic 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 66W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (37:04 vs 32:24 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (1231 against 918 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 1090K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Honor Magic 5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
Magic 5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9
PPI 446 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.7%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
918 nits
Magic 5 Pro +34%
1231 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Magic 5 Pro +5%
91%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1258
Magic 5 Pro +13%
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4113
Magic 5 Pro +12%
4598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro
1090854
Magic 5 Pro +12%
1219602
CPU 247790 240420
GPU 465095 563919
Memory 186203 222701
UX 182169 186528
Total score 1090854 1219602
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Magic 5 Pro
12659
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 37.6 °C
Stability - 53%
Graphics test - 75 FPS
Graphics score - 12659
AnTuTu Rating (38th and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Magic UI 7.1
OS size 33 GB 24 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 13:43 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 16:12 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 93 hr 118 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
32:24 hr
Magic 5 Pro +14%
37:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4096 x 3072
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro
130
Magic 5 Pro +18%
154
Video quality
12T Pro
134
Magic 5 Pro +7%
144
Generic camera score
12T Pro
129
Magic 5 Pro +18%
152

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro +5%
90.1 dB
Magic 5 Pro
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2023
Release date October 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) 1 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
