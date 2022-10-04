Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.