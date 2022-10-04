Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Zero Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Infinix Zero Ultra

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Инфиникс Зеро Ультра
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Infinix Zero Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Infinix Zero Ultra, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 490K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (446 vs 387 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1246 and 806 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero Ultra
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Zero Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
909 nits
Zero Ultra
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.16 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Zero Ultra +4%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Infinix Zero Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +55%
1246
Zero Ultra
806
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +78%
4047
Zero Ultra
2275
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +111%
1032187
Zero Ultra
490046
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 180 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr -
Watching video 13:52 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Zero Ultra
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution - 16384 x 12288
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 October 2022
Release date October 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

