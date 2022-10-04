Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Zero X Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Infinix Zero X Pro

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Инфиникс Зеро Х Про
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Infinix Zero X Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 367K)
  • Delivers 77% higher peak brightness (909 against 514 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (30:17 vs 28:05 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Zero X Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 86.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +77%
909 nits
Zero X Pro
514 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Zero X Pro
86.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Infinix Zero X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +147%
1246
Zero X Pro
505
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +142%
4047
Zero X Pro
1670
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +181%
1032187
Zero X Pro
367135
CPU - 95175
GPU - 105406
Memory - 71116
UX - 97363
Total score 1032187 367135
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Zero X Pro
1507
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1507
PCMark 3.0 score - 10935
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (76% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 09:06 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 12:22 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 03:45 hr
Standby 93 hr 124 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Zero X Pro +8%
30:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12T Pro
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro and 12T Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and 12T Pro
4. Xiaomi 12 and 12T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12S Ultra and 12T Pro
6. Infinix Zero 5G and Zero X Pro
7. Infinix Note 12 VIP and Zero X Pro
8. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G and Zero X Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish