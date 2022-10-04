Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Lenovo Legion Y70
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|85.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1246
Legion Y70 +6%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4047
Legion Y70 +3%
4150
|CPU
|-
|256250
|GPU
|-
|583822
|Memory
|-
|188953
|UX
|-
|177427
|Total score
|1032187
|1102922
|Stability
|-
|93%
|Graphics test
|-
|64 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|10822
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|14329
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (19th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ZUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (80% in 34 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:46 hr
|Web browsing
|08:34 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|-
|Standby
|93 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
134
Generic camera score
129
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|August 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Lenovo Legion Y70.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3