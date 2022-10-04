Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Legion Y70 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Lenovo Legion Y70

VS
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Lenovo Legion Y70

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Legion Y70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
909 nits
Legion Y70
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +2%
86.7%
Legion Y70
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Lenovo Legion Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1246
Legion Y70 +6%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4047
Legion Y70 +3%
4150
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro
1032187
Legion Y70 +7%
1102922
CPU - 256250
GPU - 583822
Memory - 188953
UX - 177427
Total score 1032187 1102922
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Legion Y70
10822
Stability - 93%
Graphics test - 64 FPS
Graphics score - 10822
PCMark 3.0 score - 14329
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 ZUI 14

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 120 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (80% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr -
Watching video 13:52 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Legion Y70
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 August 2022
Release date October 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Lenovo Legion Y70.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
