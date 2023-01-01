Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Motorola Moto X40 VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Motorola Moto X40 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto X40, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology

Ready for eSIM technology Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto X40 Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1300K versus 1011K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1300K versus 1011K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Pro Price Motorola Moto X40 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro 919 nits Moto X40 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% Moto X40 +5% 90.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 MYUI 5.0 OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 120 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr - Watching video 15:07 hr - Gaming 05:33 hr - Standby 93 hr - General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr Moto X40 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 117° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 60 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.61 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 Moto X40 n/a Video quality 12T Pro 134 Moto X40 n/a Generic camera score 12T Pro 129 Moto X40 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 12T Pro 90.1 dB Moto X40 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 December 2022 Release date October 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto X40. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.