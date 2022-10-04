Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Xiaomi 12T Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (919 against 786 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1252 and 981 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (30:23 vs 28:05 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 18% higher pixel density (525 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12T Pro
95
10 Pro
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12T Pro
95
10 Pro
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12T Pro
75
10 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12T Pro
80
10 Pro
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12T Pro
83
10 Pro
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12T Pro
85
10 Pro
85

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +17%
919 nits
10 Pro
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
10 Pro +4%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +28%
1252
10 Pro
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +19%
4101
10 Pro
3458
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +4%
1040090
10 Pro
1001714
CPU - 227709
GPU - 430176
Memory - 160925
UX - 175122
Total score 1040090 1001714
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
10 Pro
9567
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9567
PCMark 3.0 score - 11656
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (21st and 31st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 93 hr 100 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
10 Pro +8%
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro
130
10 Pro +2%
132
Video quality
12T Pro +22%
134
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
12T Pro +2%
129
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 January 2022
Release date October 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (40%)
21 (60%)
Total votes: 35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
