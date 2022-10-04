Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs OnePlus 10T 5G

VS
Xiaomi 12T Pro
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (909 against 815 nits)
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (33:09 vs 28:05 hours)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12T Pro
95
10T 5G
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12T Pro
93
10T 5G
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12T Pro
75
10T 5G
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12T Pro
80
10T 5G
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12T Pro
83
10T 5G
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12T Pro
85
10T 5G
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 446 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +12%
909 nits
10T 5G
815 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
10T 5G +1%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1246
10T 5G +5%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +4%
4047
10T 5G
3905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +3%
1032187
10T 5G
999014
CPU - 247669
GPU - 439011
Memory - 146080
UX - 170563
Total score 1032187 999014
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
10T 5G
10404
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 93 hr 97 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
10T 5G +18%
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro
130
10T 5G
n/a
Video quality
12T Pro
134
10T 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
12T Pro
129
10T 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 August 2022
Release date October 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

