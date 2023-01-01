Xiaomi 12T Pro vs OnePlus 11 VS Xiaomi 12T Pro OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 1011K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 1011K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 18% higher pixel density (525 vs 446 PPI)

18% higher pixel density (525 vs 446 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1253 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro 919 nits OnePlus 11 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% OnePlus 11 +3% 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr - Watching video 15:07 hr - Gaming 05:33 hr - Standby 93 hr - General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr OnePlus 11 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 OnePlus 11 n/a Video quality 12T Pro 134 OnePlus 11 n/a Generic camera score 12T Pro 129 OnePlus 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12T Pro 90.1 dB OnePlus 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 January 2023 Release date October 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 11. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.