Xiaomi 12T Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Xiaomi 12T Pro OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 809K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 809K) The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 1124 points

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 1124 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 18% higher pixel density (525 vs 446 PPI)

18% higher pixel density (525 vs 446 PPI) Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Pro Price OnePlus 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 97.8% PWM 120 Hz 192 Hz Response time 1 ms 41.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro +4% 905 nits 9 Pro 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% 9 Pro +4% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13 OS size 33 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 11:28 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 12:04 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 05:09 hr Standby 93 hr 113 hr General battery life 12T Pro +2% 32:24 hr 9 Pro 31:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 140° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro +1% 130 9 Pro 129 Video quality 12T Pro +24% 134 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score 12T Pro +4% 129 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro +11% 90.1 dB 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 March 2021 Release date October 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.