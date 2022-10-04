Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.