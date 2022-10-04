Xiaomi 12T Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 669K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (919 against 637 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Shows 14% longer battery life (32:08 vs 28:05 hours)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|650 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|128.2%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|186770
|GPU
|-
|232801
|Memory
|-
|114516
|UX
|-
|131863
|Total score
|1040090
|669989
|Stability
|-
|63%
|Graphics test
|-
|24 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4173
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8549
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (21st and 156th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|OxygenOS 12
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:31 hr
|Web browsing
|08:34 hr
|12:29 hr
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|13:49 hr
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|05:27 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|94 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|July 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.
