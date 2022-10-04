Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Xiaomi 12T Pro
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 669K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (919 against 637 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (32:08 vs 28:05 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +44%
919 nits
Nord 2 5G
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +1%
86.7%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +53%
1252
Nord 2 5G
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +46%
4101
Nord 2 5G
2809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +55%
1040090
Nord 2 5G
669989
CPU - 186770
GPU - 232801
Memory - 114516
UX - 131863
Total score 1040090 669989
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
4173
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4173
PCMark 3.0 score - 8549
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (21st and 156th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 13:49 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 93 hr 94 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Nord 2 5G +14%
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +4%
130
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
12T Pro +28%
134
Nord 2 5G
105
Generic camera score
12T Pro +11%
129
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 July 2021
Release date October 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Xiaomi 12T Pro
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro or 12T Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Xiaomi 12T Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Xiaomi 12T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12S Pro or 12T Pro
6. OnePlus 8T or Nord 2 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
10. Vivo iQOO 9 SE or OnePlus Nord 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish