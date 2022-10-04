Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Realme GT Neo 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Xiaomi 12T Pro
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1040K versus 813K)
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (919 against 800 nits)
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1252 and 972 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (34:36 vs 28:05 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 359 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +15%
919 nits
Realme GT Neo 3
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Realme GT Neo 3 +1%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 900 MHz 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +29%
1252
Realme GT Neo 3
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +28%
1040090
Realme GT Neo 3
813476
CPU - 206994
GPU - 309418
Memory - 128811
UX - 160225
Total score 1040090 813476
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 94%
Graphics test - 31 FPS
Graphics score - 5293
PCMark 3.0 score - 14580
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (21st and 74th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 12:09 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 15:32 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 05:40 hr
Standby 93 hr 111 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Realme GT Neo 3 +23%
34:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
Realme GT Neo 3
82.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 March 2022
Release date October 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

