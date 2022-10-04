Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Realme GT2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Оппо Realme GT2 Про
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (919 against 783 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (35:14 vs 28:05 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Realme GT2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +17%
919 nits
Realme GT2 Pro
783 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Realme GT2 Pro +2%
88.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +16%
4101
Realme GT2 Pro
3526
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro
1040090
Realme GT2 Pro
1039013
CPU - 249768
GPU - 448381
Memory - 172528
UX - 166045
Total score 1040090 1039013
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9440
PCMark 3.0 score - 12843
AnTuTu Android Results (21st and 22nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 16:07 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 93 hr 115 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Realme GT2 Pro +25%
35:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +3%
130
Realme GT2 Pro
126
Video quality
12T Pro +23%
134
Realme GT2 Pro
109
Generic camera score
12T Pro +8%
129
Realme GT2 Pro
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
Realme GT2 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 January 2022
Release date October 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (37.9%)
18 (62.1%)
Total votes: 29

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Xiaomi 12T Pro
2. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Xiaomi 12T Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Xiaomi 12T Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Xiaomi 12T Pro
5. Xiaomi 12S Pro or Xiaomi 12T Pro
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
7. OnePlus 10 Pro or Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
8. Oppo Find X5 Pro or Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
9. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT or Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish