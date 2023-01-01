Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Reno 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Xiaomi 12T Pro
Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 663K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (919 against 822 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Reno 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +12%
919 nits
Reno 8 Pro
822 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Reno 8 Pro +4%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 900 MHz 912 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +76%
1253
Reno 8 Pro
713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +72%
4115
Reno 8 Pro
2388
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +52%
1011526
Reno 8 Pro
663318
CPU 235610 145245
GPU 433750 259335
Memory 162590 137100
UX 173036 120108
Total score 1011526 663318
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Reno 8 Pro
5761
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5761
PCMark 3.0 score - 10776
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (43rd and 187th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 13
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 10:31 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 14:06 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 06:13 hr
Standby 93 hr 105 hr
General battery life
12T Pro +3%
32:24 hr
Reno 8 Pro
31:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +4%
130
Reno 8 Pro
125
Video quality
12T Pro +21%
134
Reno 8 Pro
111
Generic camera score
12T Pro +13%
129
Reno 8 Pro
114

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
90.1 dB
Reno 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
