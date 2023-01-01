Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 663K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (919 against 822 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
74
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|120 Hz
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.34 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|912 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +76%
1253
713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +72%
4115
2388
|CPU
|235610
|145245
|GPU
|433750
|259335
|Memory
|162590
|137100
|UX
|173036
|120108
|Total score
|1011526
|663318
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5761
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10776
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (43rd and 187th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ColorOS 13
|OS size
|33 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (90% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|12:04 hr
|10:31 hr
|Watching video
|15:07 hr
|14:06 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|06:13 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12T Pro +4%
130
125
Video quality
12T Pro +21%
134
111
Generic camera score
12T Pro +13%
129
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.
