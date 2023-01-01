Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Oppo Reno 8 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro +12% 919 nits Reno 8 Pro 822 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.34 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% Reno 8 Pro +4% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 13 OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (90% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 10:31 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 14:06 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 06:13 hr Standby 93 hr 105 hr General battery life 12T Pro +3% 32:24 hr Reno 8 Pro 31:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro +4% 130 Reno 8 Pro 125 Video quality 12T Pro +21% 134 Reno 8 Pro 111 Generic camera score 12T Pro +13% 129 Reno 8 Pro 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12T Pro 90.1 dB Reno 8 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 May 2022 Release date October 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.