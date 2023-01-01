Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1082K versus 518K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 403 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1263 and 775 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (37:16 vs 32:24 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (987 against 917 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.6%
PWM 120 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
917 nits
Galaxy A54 5G +8%
987 nits
Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +5%
86.7%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 3190 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68 MP5
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +63%
1263
Galaxy A54 5G
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +50%
4101
Galaxy A54 5G
2726
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +109%
1082445
Galaxy A54 5G
518185
CPU 247790 155921
GPU 465095 148262
Memory 186203 85150
UX 182169 126072
Total score 1082445 518185
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 40.6 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 16 FPS
Graphics score - 2819
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 10146
Video editing - 7235
Photo editing - 25973
Data manipulation - 11000
Writing score - 16543
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 33 GB 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 17:55 hr
Gaming 05:32 hr 05:28 hr
Standby 93 hr 120 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
32:24 hr
Galaxy A54 5G +15%
37:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +23%
130
Galaxy A54 5G
106
Video quality
12T Pro +17%
134
Galaxy A54 5G
115
Generic camera score
12T Pro +21%
129
Galaxy A54 5G
107

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro +2%
90.1 dB
Galaxy A54 5G
88.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 March 2023
Release date October 2022 March 2023
SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
27 (81.8%)
6 (18.2%)
Total votes: 33

