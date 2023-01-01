Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 546K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 546K) Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (905 against 619 nits)

Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (905 against 619 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.9% PWM 120 Hz 250 Hz Response time 1 ms 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro +46% 905 nits Galaxy Note 20 619 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green, Brown Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% Galaxy Note 20 +3% 89.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2400 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0 OS size 33 GB 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr - Watching video 15:07 hr - Gaming 05:33 hr - Standby 93 hr - General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr Galaxy Note 20 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution - 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro +6% 130 Galaxy Note 20 123 Video quality 12T Pro +28% 134 Galaxy Note 20 105 Generic camera score 12T Pro +8% 129 Galaxy Note 20 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro +3% 90.1 dB Galaxy Note 20 87.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 August 2020 Release date October 2022 August 2020 SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.359 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.366 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.