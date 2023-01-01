Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 546K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 46% higher peak brightness (905 against 619 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 20

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.9%
PWM 120 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +46%
905 nits
Galaxy Note 20
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Green, Brown
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Galaxy Note 20 +3%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 990
Max clock 3190 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 900 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +33%
1240
Galaxy Note 20
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +47%
4044
Galaxy Note 20
2759
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +97%
1076078
Galaxy Note 20
546708
CPU 250193 147614
GPU 462333 195295
Memory 185217 97621
UX 181122 108092
Total score 1076078 546708
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 38.6 °C
Stability - 88%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4312
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7665
Video editing - 5703
Photo editing - 29880
Data manipulation - 8172
Writing score - 11921
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2400 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0
OS size 33 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr -
Watching video 15:07 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
12T Pro
32:24 hr
Galaxy Note 20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +6%
130
Galaxy Note 20
123
Video quality
12T Pro +28%
134
Galaxy Note 20
105
Generic camera score
12T Pro +8%
129
Galaxy Note 20
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro +3%
90.1 dB
Galaxy Note 20
87.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 August 2020
Release date October 2022 August 2020
SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

