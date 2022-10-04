Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 508K)
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Shows 37% longer battery life (28:05 vs 20:33 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (909 against 818 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 24% higher pixel density (551 vs 446 PPI)
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|551 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1215 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|88.08%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|157 gramm (5.54 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +79%
1246
695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +97%
4047
2051
|CPU
|-
|123447
|GPU
|-
|191749
|Memory
|-
|85737
|UX
|-
|108901
|Total score
|1032187
|508812
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3206
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8719
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|9.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:35 hr
|Web browsing
|08:34 hr
|06:03 hr
|Watching video
|13:52 hr
|10:32 hr
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|03:11 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|70 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12T Pro +5%
130
124
Video quality
12T Pro +34%
134
100
Generic camera score
12T Pro +11%
129
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2022
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.
