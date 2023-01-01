Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 500K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 500K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 37% longer battery life (32:24 vs 23:44 hours)

Shows 37% longer battery life (32:24 vs 23:44 hours) Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh

Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4100 mAh Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (905 against 789 nits)

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (905 against 789 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W

Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 17% higher pixel density (522 vs 446 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (522 vs 446 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 30 grams less

Weighs 30 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 446 ppi 522 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 1200 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 96.5% PWM 120 Hz 235 Hz Response time 1 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro +15% 905 nits Galaxy S10 Plus 789 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% Galaxy S10 Plus +1% 87.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.0 OS size 33 GB 46.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4100 mAh Charge power 120 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 07:07 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 12:01 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 03:51 hr Standby 93 hr 80 hr General battery life 12T Pro +37% 32:24 hr Galaxy S10 Plus 23:44 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution - 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro +14% 130 Galaxy S10 Plus 114 Video quality 12T Pro +38% 134 Galaxy S10 Plus 97 Generic camera score 12T Pro +18% 129 Galaxy S10 Plus 109

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro +3% 90.1 dB Galaxy S10 Plus 87.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 February 2019 Release date October 2022 March 2019 SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.516 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.582 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.