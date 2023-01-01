Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 596K)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (32:24 vs 26:19 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 903 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 15% higher pixel density (511 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.2%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +2%
905 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra
886 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 220 g (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +4%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 990
Max clock 3190 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 6 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 900 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~1196 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +37%
1240
Galaxy S20 Ultra
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +41%
4044
Galaxy S20 Ultra
2877
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +80%
1076078
Galaxy S20 Ultra
596194
CPU 250193 159236
GPU 462333 234975
Memory 185217 111280
UX 181122 94560
Total score 1076078 596194
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 38.6 °C
Stability - 51%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4313
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 8820
Video editing - 6292
Photo editing - 31520
Data manipulation - 8716
Writing score - 12472
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1000 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 4.1
OS size 33 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 08:26 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 11:53 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 04:13 hr
Standby 93 hr 93 hr
General battery life
12T Pro +23%
32:24 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
26:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution - 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro +7%
90.1 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2020
Release date October 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

