Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.