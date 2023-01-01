Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.