Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

81 out of 100
Xiaomi 12T Pro
VS
87 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 45W)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (40:14 vs 32:24 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1204 against 911 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Galaxy S23 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 97.4%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
911 nits
Galaxy S23 Plus +32%
1204 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Galaxy S23 Plus +3%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 3190 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1251
Galaxy S23 Plus +23%
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4059
Galaxy S23 Plus +24%
5025
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro
1073733
Galaxy S23 Plus +9%
1171348
CPU 247790 259318
GPU 465095 503359
Memory 186203 239818
UX 182169 173966
Total score 1073733 1171348
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 36.2 °C
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 72 FPS
Graphics score - 12140
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 13367
Video editing - 7786
Photo editing - 34102
Data manipulation - 12002
Writing score - 20294
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (39th and 22nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 33 GB 42.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 17:37 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 93 hr 127 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
32:24 hr
Galaxy S23 Plus +24%
40:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +1%
130
Galaxy S23 Plus
129
Video quality
12T Pro
134
Galaxy S23 Plus +2%
137
Generic camera score
12T Pro
129
Galaxy S23 Plus +3%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro
90.1 dB
Galaxy S23 Plus +2%
91.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2023
Release date October 2022 February 2023
SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a better camera, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design.

