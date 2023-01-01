Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 45W)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 393 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Shows 24% longer battery life (40:14 vs 32:24 hours)
- Handles wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (1204 against 911 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
78
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|88.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|97.4%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|719 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1251
Galaxy S23 Plus +23%
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4059
Galaxy S23 Plus +24%
5025
|CPU
|247790
|259318
|GPU
|465095
|503359
|Memory
|186203
|239818
|UX
|182169
|173966
|Total score
|1073733
|1171348
|Max surface temperature
|35.5 °C
|36.2 °C
|Stability
|-
|65%
|Graphics test
|-
|72 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|12140
|Web score
|-
|13367
|Video editing
|-
|7786
|Photo editing
|-
|34102
|Data manipulation
|-
|12002
|Writing score
|-
|20294
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (39th and 22nd place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|33 GB
|42.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:05 hr
|Web browsing
|12:04 hr
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|15:07 hr
|17:37 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|06:25 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12T Pro +1%
130
129
Video quality
134
Galaxy S23 Plus +2%
137
Generic camera score
129
Galaxy S23 Plus +3%
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|October 2022
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|1 W/kg
|0.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. It has a better camera, performance, battery life, connectivity, and design.
