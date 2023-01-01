Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Shows 29% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:24 hours)

12% higher pixel density (500 vs 446 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.3:9 PPI 446 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 96.9% PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro 905 nits Galaxy S23 Ultra +40% 1269 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% Galaxy S23 Ultra +3% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 33 GB 39.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 15:33 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 19:27 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 06:26 hr Standby 93 hr 123 hr General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr Galaxy S23 Ultra +29% 41:50 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution - 16320 x 12240 Zoom Digital Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 Galaxy S23 Ultra +7% 139 Video quality 12T Pro 134 Galaxy S23 Ultra +2% 137 Generic camera score 12T Pro 129 Galaxy S23 Ultra +9% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro 90.1 dB Galaxy S23 Ultra +2% 91.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 February 2023 Release date October 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.