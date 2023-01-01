Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Weighs 28 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Shows 29% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:24 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (1269 against 905 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 1076K)
- 12% higher pixel density (500 vs 446 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.3:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|850 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|96.9%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|719 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1240
Galaxy S23 Ultra +23%
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4044
Galaxy S23 Ultra +21%
4897
|CPU
|250193
|264352
|GPU
|462333
|546230
|Memory
|185217
|257248
|UX
|181122
|175857
|Total score
|1076078
|1241941
|Max surface temperature
|35.5 °C
|34.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|64%
|Graphics test
|-
|73 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|12270
|Web score
|-
|14631
|Video editing
|-
|7784
|Photo editing
|-
|33473
|Data manipulation
|-
|12060
|Writing score
|-
|19883
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (33rd and 13th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|33 GB
|39.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|0:59 hr
|Web browsing
|12:04 hr
|15:33 hr
|Watching video
|15:07 hr
|19:27 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|06:26 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|16320 x 12240
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Galaxy S23 Ultra +7%
139
Video quality
134
Galaxy S23 Ultra +2%
137
Generic camera score
129
Galaxy S23 Ultra +9%
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|October 2022
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|1 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
