Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Xiaomi 12T Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (41:50 vs 32:24 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (1269 against 905 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1241K versus 1076K)
  • 12% higher pixel density (500 vs 446 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.3:9
PPI 446 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 96.9%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
905 nits
Galaxy S23 Ultra +40%
1269 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro
86.7%
Galaxy S23 Ultra +3%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 3190 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz 719 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro
1240
Galaxy S23 Ultra +23%
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro
4044
Galaxy S23 Ultra +21%
4897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro
1076078
Galaxy S23 Ultra +15%
1241941
CPU 250193 264352
GPU 462333 546230
Memory 185217 257248
UX 181122 175857
Total score 1076078 1241941
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 34.8 °C
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 73 FPS
Graphics score - 12270
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 14631
Video editing - 7784
Photo editing - 33473
Data manipulation - 12060
Writing score - 19883
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (33rd and 13th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size 33 GB 39.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 15:33 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 19:27 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 06:26 hr
Standby 93 hr 123 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
32:24 hr
Galaxy S23 Ultra +29%
41:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution - 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro
90.1 dB
Galaxy S23 Ultra +2%
91.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2023
Release date October 2022 February 2023
SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

