Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 56 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 405K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (28:05 vs 23:22 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (909 against 629 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 10W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 19% higher pixel density (531 vs 446 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Galaxy S9 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 531 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 631 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 215 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +45%
909 nits
Galaxy S9 Plus
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +3%
86.7%
Galaxy S9 Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 900 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS - ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1794 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +140%
1246
Galaxy S9 Plus
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +103%
4047
Galaxy S9 Plus
1990
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +154%
1032187
Galaxy S9 Plus
405796
CPU - 116977
GPU - 121725
Memory - 74973
UX - 93023
Total score 1032187 405796
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 95%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2326
PCMark 3.0 score - 6094
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 2.1
OS size - 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 06:59 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 11:56 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 03:44 hr
Standby 93 hr 79 hr
General battery life
12T Pro +20%
28:05 hr
Galaxy S9 Plus
23:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +25%
130
Galaxy S9 Plus
104
Video quality
12T Pro +47%
134
Galaxy S9 Plus
91
Generic camera score
12T Pro +30%
129
Galaxy S9 Plus
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
Galaxy S9 Plus
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 February 2018
Release date October 2022 March 2018
SAR (head) - 0.294 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

