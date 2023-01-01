Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Shows 13% longer battery life (32:24 vs 28:41 hours)

Shows 13% longer battery life (32:24 vs 28:41 hours) 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 934K)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 934K) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Pro Price Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9 PPI 446 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 - Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 97% PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro 905 nits Galaxy Z Flip 4 +1% 910 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof IP53 IPX8 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro +6% 86.7% Galaxy Z Flip 4 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1 OS size 33 GB 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 120 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 09:18 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 11:31 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 04:09 hr Standby 93 hr 110 hr General battery life 12T Pro +13% 32:24 hr Galaxy Z Flip 4 28:41 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 12T Pro +4% 90.1 dB Galaxy Z Flip 4 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 August 2022 Release date October 2022 August 2022 SAR (head) 1 W/kg 1.15 W/kg SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.2 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It has a better battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.