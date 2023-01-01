Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Ксиаоми 12Т Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси Z Flip3 5G
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (32:24 vs 20:09 hours)
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 695K)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21.9:9
PPI 446 ppi 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 95.3%
PWM 120 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 1 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro
905 nits
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G +2%
926 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 72.2 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 6.9 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX8
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +2%
86.7%
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max clock 3190 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +27%
1240
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +19%
4044
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
3407
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +55%
1076078
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
695602
CPU 250193 206991
GPU 462333 227511
Memory 185217 138296
UX 181122 123353
Total score 1076078 695602
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 35.5 °C 39.1 °C
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4584
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 12115
Video editing - 7694
Photo editing - 29811
Data manipulation - 10602
Writing score - 16729
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.0
OS size 33 GB 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 06:58 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 09:12 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 03:32 hr
Standby 93 hr 64 hr
General battery life
12T Pro +61%
32:24 hr
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
20:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
12T Pro +2%
90.1 dB
Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 August 2021
Release date October 2022 August 2021
SAR (head) 1 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
2. Apple iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
6. Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi 12T Pro
7. Xiaomi 12S Ultra or Xiaomi 12T Pro
8. Xiaomi 11T Pro or Xiaomi 12T Pro
9. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Xiaomi 12T Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus or Xiaomi 12T Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish