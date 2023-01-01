Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Shows 36% longer battery life (32:24 vs 23:53 hours)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1076K versus 771K)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 19% higher pixel density (446 vs 374 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 52.2 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
- Has a 0.93 inch larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 10W
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|7.6 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1768 x 2208 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|22.5:18
|PPI
|446 ppi
|374 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|97.3%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|128.1 mm (5.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|6.4 mm (0.25 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|271 g (9.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +14%
1240
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +26%
4044
3222
|CPU
|250193
|207270
|GPU
|462333
|272918
|Memory
|185217
|144935
|UX
|181122
|151113
|Total score
|1076078
|771812
|Max surface temperature
|35.5 °C
|39.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|64%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5332
|Web score
|-
|11979
|Video editing
|-
|7637
|Photo editing
|-
|29761
|Data manipulation
|-
|10530
|Writing score
|-
|15571
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (33rd and 135th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|33 GB
|39 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|12:04 hr
|07:38 hr
|Watching video
|15:07 hr
|11:50 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|04:51 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|75 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", SK Hynix Hi-1337 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.8
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|2 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
134
Video quality
12T Pro +30%
134
Generic camera score
12T Pro +4%
129
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2022
|August 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|August 2021
|SAR (head)
|1 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and design.
