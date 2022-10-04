Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Sony Xperia 10 IV
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1090K versus 391K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (915 against 685 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Shows 53% longer battery life (49:38 vs 32:24 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
- Weighs 44 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
69
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|95.9%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|253 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +90%
1260
664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +114%
4089
1911
|CPU
|247790
|120786
|GPU
|465095
|100840
|Memory
|186203
|61107
|UX
|182169
|105255
|Total score
|1090270
|391010
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|33 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:23 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|12:04 hr
|16:06 hr
|Watching video
|15:07 hr
|24:58 hr
|Gaming
|05:32 hr
|07:06 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|160 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (149th and 1st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.47"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
12T Pro +150%
130
52
Video quality
12T Pro +84%
134
73
Generic camera score
12T Pro +105%
129
63
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.
