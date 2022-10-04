Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Xperia 10 IV – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro
Sony Xperia 10 IV

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1090K versus 391K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher peak brightness (915 against 685 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (49:38 vs 32:24 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Xperia 10 IV

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 446 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 95.9%
PWM 120 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +34%
915 nits
Xperia 10 IV
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +6%
86.7%
Xperia 10 IV
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Sony Xperia 10 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 619
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +90%
1260
Xperia 10 IV
664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +114%
4089
Xperia 10 IV
1911
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +179%
1090270
Xperia 10 IV
391010
CPU 247790 120786
GPU 465095 100840
Memory 186203 61107
UX 182169 105255
Total score 1090270 391010
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 33 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:04 hr 16:06 hr
Watching video 15:07 hr 24:58 hr
Gaming 05:32 hr 07:06 hr
Standby 93 hr 160 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
32:24 hr
Xperia 10 IV +53%
49:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +150%
130
Xperia 10 IV
52
Video quality
12T Pro +84%
134
Xperia 10 IV
73
Generic camera score
12T Pro +105%
129
Xperia 10 IV
63

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro +5%
90.1 dB
Xperia 10 IV
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2022 May 2022
Release date October 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

