Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Vivo iQOO 11 VS Xiaomi 12T Pro Vivo iQOO 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Shows 25% longer battery life (40:25 vs 32:24 hours)

Shows 25% longer battery life (40:25 vs 32:24 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1175 against 919 nits)

Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1175 against 919 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1288K versus 1011K)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1288K versus 1011K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 16% higher pixel density (518 vs 446 PPI)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12T Pro Price Vivo iQOO 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 518 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 1 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 12T Pro 919 nits iQOO 11 +28% 1175 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 12T Pro 86.7% iQOO 11 +1% 87.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Vivo iQOO 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 4 + 3) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740 GPU clock 900 MHz - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12T Pro 1253 iQOO 11 +18% 1483 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12T Pro 4115 iQOO 11 +18% 4847 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12T Pro 1011526 iQOO 11 +27% 1288873 CPU 235610 - GPU 433750 - Memory 162590 - UX 173036 - Total score 1011526 1288873 AnTuTu Rating (40th and 6th place) Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 13 OS size 33 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:04 hr 15:37 hr Watching video 15:07 hr 19:09 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 05:05 hr Standby 93 hr 114 hr General battery life 12T Pro 32:24 hr iQOO 11 +25% 40:25 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.47" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12T Pro 130 iQOO 11 n/a Video quality 12T Pro 134 iQOO 11 n/a Generic camera score 12T Pro 129 iQOO 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness 12T Pro 90.1 dB iQOO 11 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2022 December 2022 Release date October 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12T Pro.